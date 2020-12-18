Tolton improved to 3-0 with a 52-49 victory over St. Francis Borgia on Friday.
The Trailblazers trailed the Knights 45-43 with 1:56 to play but clawed back in front in the final minute.
Jevon Porter led the Trailblazers with 25 points and Tahki Chievous had nine.
Rock Bridge boys basketball falls to Blair Oaks
It was all Blair Oaks on Friday. The Falcons dominated the Bruins 78-52 behind 40 points from Luke Northweather.
They handed the Bruins their first loss of the season.
Battle girls basketball keeps it close but falls to Cameron
Battle only trailed by one point at the end of first quarter and at halftime but it fell to Cameron 49-43 on Friday night.
They take on Nixa on Monday for Senior Night.