After the original game on Jan. 17 was postponed due to weather, Tolton boys basketball finally traveled to Cardinal Ritter on Thursday to compete against the Lions.
Both schools displayed heavy defense in the first half, limiting one another’s offensive production. By the end of the first quarter, Tolton held a small 12-8 lead, which the Trailblazers maintained throughout the second quarter.
Entering the second half with Tolton up 27-24, offensive production from both teams began to pick up speed. With momentum on their side, the Lions slowly surpassed the Trailblazers and took a 50-45 lead at the end of the third quarter.
Battling until the end, Tolton failed to reclaim the lead and the Trailblazers ultimately fell to Cardinal Ritter 82-73.
Tolton returns home at 7:30 p.m. Friday to take on St. Francis Borgia.
Rock Bridge girls fall in close affair at Jefferson City
Rock Bridge girls basketball led after the first and third quarters but came up short in the end in a 50-45 loss at Jefferson City on Thursday. The loss ended a five-game winning streak for the Bruins, who dropped to 15-4 on the season.
Jefferson City improved to 18-2 with the result and extended its winning streak against Rock Bridge to four games. The Bruins have not defeated the Jays since 2017, according to the Missouri State High School Activities Association.
Rock Bridge will return to action Wednesday at home against Miller Career Academy.
Tolton girls beaten at home by St. Francis Borgia
Tolton girls basketball lost for the first time since Jan. 28 when St. Francis Borgia beat the Trailblazers 55-36 in Columbia on Thursday.
Tolton, which entered the matchup having won three straight, fell to 6-13 on the season. The visiting Knights improved to 12-7.
The Trailblazers’ next game is at home against St. Dominic on Feb. 21.