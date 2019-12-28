The Tolton boys basketball team beat Helias 67-37 in the semifinal of the Joe Machens Great 8 Classic on Saturday night in Jefferson City.
Tolton held its lead over Helias the entire game.
Tolton will face Lausanne — a 60-52 winner over Jefferson City — in the championship game at 7 p.m. Sunday.
Battle boys basketball gets comeback win over Hogan Prep in holiday tournament
The Battle boys basketball team got an exciting comeback win Saturday to beat Hogan Prep 52-48 in the Holiday Hoops Shootout in Trenton.
At halftime, the Spartans were losing 31-27 to Hogan Prep. They began their comeback in the third quarter and ended it with a 46-44 lead, which they held onto until the end of the game.
Hickman boys basketball loses in Coaches vs. Cancer Tournament
Hickman boys basketball lost 71-57 to Marquette on the second day of the Coaches vs. Cancer Holiday Tournament on Saturday afternoon in Wildwood.
The Kewpies came into the fourth quarter trailing the Mustangs 55-36 and were unable to come back.
The Kewpies play their final game of the tournament Sunday at 10:30 a.m., squaring off with Lutheran South.
Hickman girls basketball loses in tournament semifinal
The Hickman girls lost 54-35 to Eureka in the Jefferson Bank Holiday Hoops Classic semifinal.
The Kewpies trailed 15-9 at the end of the first quarter, but Eureka pulled ahead 22-13 at halftime.
Eureka never let up the pressure, and Hickman was unable to come back.
Battle girls basketball finishes tournament with win against Harrisonville
The Battle girls basketball team beat Harrisonville 37-24 Saturday afternoon in the Mercy Lady Cardinal Classic.
The Spartans scored 21 points and held Harrisonville to just nine points in the first half before releasing their grip just a little in the second half.
Rock Bridge girls basketball loses to Tampa Bay Technical in holiday tournament
Rock Bridge lost to Tampa Bay Technical 50-36 in the opening round of the Naples Holiday Shootout on Saturday afternoon in Naples, Florida.
The loss dropped the Bruins to 6-1 on the season.
The Bruins will continue playing in the tournament at 10 a.m. Monday against Braden River of Bradenton, Florida, in the American Division consolation bracket.