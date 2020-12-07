The Tolton girls basketball team wasn’t able to get the victory at home Monday, losing 67-38 to Cardinal Ritter.

The Trailblazers have yet to win a game this season, as the loss brings their record to 0-3.

Tolton will return to the court at 7 p.m. Tuesday against Owensville on the road.

Battle boys basketball defeats Smith-Cotton

The Battle boys basketball team took down Smith-Cotton 64-53 on Monday in Sedalia.

The Spartans’ Tristan Meny started the game on a tear, hitting his first six 3-pointers. Meny finished with a school-record-tying seven 3s and led all scorers with 23 points. Isaiah Johnson chipped in with 13 points for the Spartans.

The win improves Battle’s record to 4-1 on the season.

The Spartans will return to action against Jefferson City at 7 p.m. Wednesday at home.

