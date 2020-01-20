Tolton girls basketball lost at St. Dominic 52-32 on Monday. The Trailblazers were down 19-16 at halftime before the game got out of hand in the second half.

Bruin girls basketball advances in Truman tournament

Rock Bridge girls basketball jumped out to a quick 17-5 lead in the first quarter against St. Teresa’s Academy and cruised to a 64-27 win in the Truman Tournament. Averi Kroenke led the Bruins with 18 points as Rock Bridge improved to 9-2 on the season.

The Bruins will take on Truman or Lee Summit West in the tournament semifinals Thursday.

  Spring 2018 sports reporter.

