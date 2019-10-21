In its first-ever team appearance at the Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) Class 1 Girls Golf State Championship, Tolton began the two-day competition with a team score of 369 Monday at Fremont Hills Golf Course in Nixa.
The Trailblazers are second in the field of eight teams entering Tuesday's final round. Springfield Catholic leads the way after shooting a 320 Monday, a mark that includes three of the event's top four individuals through one day of play.
Tolton was led by Jayden Berrey, who shot an 86 Monday to end the round 13 strokes off the lead. Sidney Fessler is in 20th overall after shooting a 93 for the Trailblazers.
At the Class 2 tournament at Silo Ridge Golf & Country Club in Bolivar, Rock Bridge ended day 1 tied for fourth out of eight teams with a score of 360. St. Joseph's Academy tops the field with a 299 heading into Tuesday.
The Bruins' top individual Monday was Madison Moller, who is tied for 23rd with an 85. Sydney Willingham is one stroke behind Moller, tying her for 27th.
Rock Bridge boys soccer loses to Ft. Zumwalt South
In a matchup against two of the higher ranked teams in Missouri, Rock Bridge soccer fell 3-0 against Fort Zumwalt South. According to MaxPreps, Fort Zumwalt South is the sixth ranked team in Missouri, with Rock Bridge right behind at seventh.
The loss dropped the Bruins to 18-4 on the season. Fort Zumwalt South improved to 20-1.
Rock Bridge will continue its season at 6 p.m. Friday against Jackson
Tolton soccer drops match against Southern Boone
Tolton soccer lost 6-1 against Southern Boone on Monday night.
Despite the loss, the Trailblazers still put up a good fight against one of the better teams in Missouri. Tolton led 1-0 at half and goalkeeper Blake Hinerman saved a penalty kick.
With the defeat, Tolton fell to 6-9 on the season. Southern Boone improved to 20-1.
The Trailblazers will play their second to last game at 5 p.m. Tuesday against Kirksville
Battle girls volleyball sweeps Montgomery County
Battle girls volleyball defeated Montgomery Country in two sets Monday night. The Spartans' senior night was capped off with a dominating 25-13 second set victory.
The victory improved Battle to 11-16-2 on the season.
The Spartans will be back on the court at 7 p.m. Thursday against Waynesville.
Battle soccer falls to Smith-Cotton
Battle soccer lost 3-0 to Smith-Cotton on Monday night. Smith-Cotton is now 6-0 all time against Battle, with the Spartans scoring just one goal in the six matches.
The Spartans dropped to 4-14 on the season.
Battle will play next at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday against Jefferson City.
Tolton girls volleyball loses to Southern Boone
Tolton girls volleyball lost in two sets (25-18, 25-18) against Southern Boone on Monday night. Despite the straight-set loss, the Trailblazers were competitive in both sets.
The loss dropped the Trailblazers to 3-21 on the season. Southern Boone improved to 24-7-3.
Tolton competes again at 5 p.m. Tuesday against St. Dominic.