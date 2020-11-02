Tolton boys soccer advanced to the Class 1 District 3 championship with a 5-0 win over Missouri Military Academy on Monday evening.
The Trailblazers had their footprints all over the game from the jump and led the Colonels 3-0 at the half. Senior Tyler Stevens ended the night with three assists.
Tolton will suit up at 5 p.m. Wednesday in Ashland when it plays Southern Boone (16-0) for the district championship.
Battle's soccer season comes to an end
Battle went scoreless Monday evening, falling to Timberland 6-0 in the first round of the Class 4 District 8 tournament.
The Spartans never quite had a handle on the game, trailing 2-0 at the half. They finished the season with a record of 7-14-1.
Timberland advanced the the district championship against Holt, set for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.