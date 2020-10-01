Tolton boys soccer fell 1-0 to St. Francis Borgia on the road in Washington, Missouri. Earlier in the season, Tolton lost 3-2 to St. Francis Borgia at home, making Thursday’s loss its second against the Knights (6-6) this year.
Both teams were scoreless at halftime.
Tolton (3-7) plays St. Dominic at 11 a.m. Saturday on the road in O’Fallon. The Trailblazers lost 7-1 to the Crusaders at home in the second game of the season.
Tolton swept in Hannibal
Tolton volleyball traveled to Hannibal on Thursday only to drop the match in straight sets, falling to 7-4 on the season.
The Trailblazers will try to get back to their winning ways at 6 p.m. Tuesday, when they host Bowling Green.
Hickman loses third straight, at Jefferson City
The Kewpies tennis team’s recent struggles continued Thursday against the Jays.
The 8-1 loss is Hickman’s third in a row, dropping the Kewpies to 8-4 on the season.
Hickman will not have much time to right the ship. The Class 3 District 4 Tournament starts Monday, when the Kewpies play Columbia rival Battle.