Tolton softball won its third game of the season 4-0 over St. Francis Borgia.
Senior pitcher Paige Bedsworth allowed just one hit and recorded 16 strikeouts. Madison Uptegrove, Olivia Mobley and Kate Guinn each had two hits for the Trailblazers.
Tolton next plays Monday at Southern Boone.
Battle boys soccer loses second straight
Battle lost its second game in a row Thursday, falling 4-1 to Capital City.
Capital City had a 3-0 lead at halftime. Junior Ismail Senga put the Spartans on the board, but the Cavaliers scored a fourth goal late in the game to end it.
It was the first Central Missouri Athletics Conference matchup between the two teams. The new seven-team conference consists of Battle, Hickman, Rock Bridge, Jefferson City, Helias, Smith-Cotton and Capital City.
Battle next plays Mexico on Monday at home.
Tolton girls golf rolls to another win
Tolton girls golf won match Thursday against St. Francis Borgia and St. Clair at Franklin County Country Club in Washington, Missouri.
The Trailblazers earned the victory with a score of 167, while St. Clair scored a 212 and St. Francis Borgia rounded out the top three with a score of 228.
Freshman Audrey Rischer shot an even-par 35. Completing nine pars in total, she walked away as the winner. Senior Sidney Fessler chipped in a birdie on her last hole giving her an overall score of 42.
The win today makes the team undefeated with a 3-0 record.
Tolton will play two invitationals next week: the Helias invite Wednesday and the Battle invite Thursday.
Battle softball falls to Park Hill South
Battle lost 10-2 against Park Hill South. The Spartans had six hits to the Panthers’ 10 in the game.
Chelsea Gleba and Lauren Martin earned the two runs for the Spartans.
Battle hosts the War on the Battlefield tournament Friday and Saturday.
Rock Bridge softball dominates Ozark, wins 16-2
Rock Bridge scored 16 runs on 14 hits for a 16-2 victory over Ozark.
Maddie Snider, Anna Christ, Cydney Fullerton and Maddy Logan each scored two runs for the Bruins. Christ, Margo Frossard and Sophie Schupp each had three RBI.
Rock Bridge plays Friday and Saturday in the Joplin Tournament.
Bruins complete comeback win
Rock Bridge girls volleyball celebrated its senior night with a 3-2 comeback win Thursday against the Camdenton Lakers at home.
Rock Bridge fell 0-2 early in the match before rallying to win three straight sets and the game.
The Bruins come out of the match 2-0 on the season, and look to remain undefeated as they host California High School next week.
Tolton volleyball falls to Helias Catholic
Tolton lost 3-0 against Helias.
The Trailblazers next play Tuesday at home against Duchesne.
Hickman volleyball takes 3 sets over Rolla
Hickman beat Rolla 3-1 Thursday.
The Kewpies next play Sept. 10 at Helias Catholic.