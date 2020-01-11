Sophomore forward Jevon Porter scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to help Tolton to a 51-48 boys basketball victory over Breese Mater Dei on Saturday afternoon at the Highlands Shootout in Highland, Illinois.

It was the second three-point win of the Shootout for Tolton. On Friday, the Trailblazers beat Borgia 39-36.

Tolton and Meter Dei played it close all the way through Saturday. The Trailblazers led 27-23 at the half, but the score was tied 40-40 after three quarters and 46-46 with 3:04 to play in the fourth.

Senior guard Chase Martin scored 11 points and had five rebounds for Tolton, while Nate Schwartze, another senior guard, scored nine.

Mater Dei's Jacob Schadegg led all scorers with 18 points.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.