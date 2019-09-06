Tolton softball is perfect and so was Paige Bedsworth.
The Blazers have started their season 2-0, led by their junior starter who has not yet allowed a hit. Bedsworth has now thrown fourteen innings and has accumulated a no-hitter, a perfect game and 36 strikeouts. She tied her own school record on Thursday with 17 Ks and proceeded to raise the bar to 19 on the next night.
Tolton only managed two runs against the Cougars, but that was all that was necessary. The final score was 2-0 in favor of the Blazers.
Bedsworth and Tolton are back in action at American Legion Park on Monday in Columbia, when they host Southern Boone at 5 p.m.
Tolton volleyball falls to Lutheran St. Charles
Tolton volleyball struggled to compete with Lutheran St. Charles , losing in two sets, 25-14 and 25-15. The loss drops the Trailblazers to 0-2 on the season.
With 15 of the 20 girls on the Blazers roster listed as freshman or sophomores, Tolton is continuing to learn how to play together. A slight slump at the beginning of the season is to be expected with such a young core of players.
Tolton will continue play tomorrow at the Branson Tournament. They have three games scheduled, first against Lebanon at 8 a.m. followed by a matchup with Fair Grove at 10:45 a.m. and concluding with Reeds Spring at 11:30 am.
Rock Bridge softball goes 3-0 in Joplin
Bruins softball traveled south to Joplin on Friday to compete in the Paige Neal/Christina Freeman tournament. Rock Bridge is the defending champion of the 14-year-old tournament.
The Bruins won all three of their games against Lamar, Carthage and Carl Junction in pool play.
Rock Bridge will look to repeat as champions tomorrow. They begin the day with Park Hill South and Blue Springs.
Kewpies rout Red Knights in home opener
Hickman started at Kent Fewell Field on the right foot.
The senior-laden Kewpies looked almost calm when they dispatched Incarnate Word on Friday, methodically stringing together hits on offense and suffocating Red Knight batters on defense. The team played with a mechanical efficiency, that ended with a 8-1 win.
Starting pitcher Abby Hurtado did not allow an earned run throughout the contest; the sole opposing score was a result of an error.
"I thought we did well as a team," Hurtado said. "We really work well together. we have really good communication."
The Kewpies are 3-2 on the season and look to extend their win streak to three at Centralia on Saturday. The first pitch is scheduled for 10:00 a.m.
Columbia College volleyball splits in St. Louis quad match
The Columbia College women's volleyball team traveled to St. Louis for a quad match at Missouri Baptist University. The Cougars earned a split as they lost their first match to the third ranked Grand View Vikings but recovered to take down the Blue Jays of Tabor College.
It was a rough game for the Cougars as they fell to the Vikings 3-0 (25-17, 25-17, 25-18). Columbia struggled throughout much of the game as it had a hitting percentage of just 0.128 compared to the 0.275 hitting percentage of Grand View.
Sidney Branson was one of the standout players for the Cougars as she notched 14 kills and 12 digs. Jaqueline Silva also tallied nine kills while Luisa Ferreira had 36 assists to go along with 13.
Columbia, however, would bounce back in its second match against Tabor College. Led by Kiersten Anderson's .571 hitting percentage, the Cougars looked much sharper and ended the game with a .304 hitting percentage compared to the Blue Jays' .184.
Branson once again had a team high 11 kills while Ferreira added 37 assists.
The Cougars next match will be 7 p.m. Thursday against Ottawa University.
Stephens competes in Hawkeye Invitational
Stephens College cross country opened its season Friday at the Hawkeye Invitational at the Ashton cross country course in Iowa.
Sierra Green led the Stars with a time of 18:39.9 while Miranda Cooper placed second with a 19:36.5 time. Stephens’ Carrah McDaniels ran a 19:48.2. while Hope Smith posted a time of 20:35.8.
The Stars’ next race is the John McNichols Invitational at 9:45 a.m. on Sept. 21. The invite is hosted by Indiana State.