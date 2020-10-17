Tolton Catholic boys soccer grabbed another road win Saturday, beating St. Mary's 3-2.
It is the second consecutive victory for the Trailblazers.
The Dragons scored first and held a lead until Tolton (5-11) sophomore August Schultz found the back of the net to tie up the game. An own goal by St. Mary's shortly after put the Trailblazers on top at halftime.
Sophomore Ryan Stevens extended the lead for Tolton in the second half with a goal that would wind up being the game-winner.
The Trailblazers next play hosts to Southern Boone at 5 p.m. Monday.
Battle shutout by Jefferson City in conference game
Battle boys soccer fell at home against Jefferson City on Saturday, losing 7-0.
Payson Davenport was in goal for Battle (6-11, 0-5 Central Missouri Activities Conference).
Battle next plays at home against Smith-Cotton at 6:30 p.m. Monday.