Tolton boys basketball brought its A-game on the court as they demolished local rival Hickman 82-40.
The Trailblazers started out strong at home, outscoring the Kewpies 28-6 in the first quarter. Tolton extended its lead further in the second quarter and went into the break leading 49-21.
Any hopes of a Hickman comeback were dashed as Tolton kept its scorching form going to end the penultimate quarter at 74-33. The final quarter proved to be a mere formality as a balanced effort on both ends of the floor saw the Trailblazers get the win.
Tolton senior guard Chase Martin led the scoring with 19 points as junior guard Nate Schwartze chipped in with 14 points. Justin Boyer and Coban Porter had nine points apiece.
Up next, Tolton boys basketball returns to action at 7 p.m. Friday against Cardinal Ritter.
Battle loses dual against Eldon
Battle boys wrestling lost its dual, 48-22, against Eldon at home in what was also Senior Night for the Spartans.
After Eldon got off to a 18-0 start, Battle senior Jackson Shea won a bout to make the score 18-6.
Wins for Austen Wetzel and Tyson Ellison brought down the score to 24-16 in Eldon's favor at the end of the second period.
Continuing the Spartan's hot form after the break, Michael Havrum got a fall for Battle as Eldon lead by just two at 24-22.
The home team couldn't hold on to its momentum, though, as Eldon jumped back to a 36-22 lead after a fall and a Battle forfeit. The visitors won the dual with a final scoreline of 48-22.
Battle wrestling returns to action at 4 p.m. Friday in the St. Charles Invitational.