Jefferson City girls volleyball defeated the Rock Bridge Bruins 2-0 in two sets (25-16, 25-22) in its season-opening match Tuesday night. The Bruins fought hard through the two sets but ultimately couldn’t pull a comeback together. Rock Bridge is back in action at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Camdenton.
Rock Bridge boys soccer undefeated to start season
The Rock Bridge boys soccer team defeated Smith-Cotton 2-0 Tuesday night. The Bruins’ two goals came from Preston Liddle before halftime. The Bruins are now 3-0 this season and will play at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at home against St. Thomas Aquinas.
Hickman softball bests Boonville on the road
Last season, the Hickman softball team squeezed past Boonville with a 6-5 win at home. That close win extended the Kewpies’ winning streak against the Pirates to nine games. On Tuesday, dominant batting and strong pitching led Hickman to a not-so-close 18-4 victory on the road, lengthening its winning streak to double digits.
All nine Hickman batters reached safely in the game and the team batted around the lineup several times in the night finishing with 12 hits and nine stolen bases.
Starting pitcher Abby Hurtado was solid in the box and in the circle as she picked up the win and finished with two hits. She also received help from her infield, which turned a rare double play.
Hickman’s next game will be at 5 p.m. Wednesday in Monroe City.
Girls golf finally starts season after weather delays
After a number of event cancellations due to rain Friday, the girls golf season got underway for local schools Tuesday.
Rock Bridge finished second and Hickman came in eighth at the 16-team Lady Jaguar Invitational, at Lakewood Oaks Country Club in Lee’s Summit.
Rock Bridge’s Sydney Willingham and Maddie Orr finished fourth and fifth in the individual standings with scores of 81 and 82, respectively. Rock Bridge’s team total of 346 was bested only by Notre Dame de Sion of Kansas City, which topped the field with a score of 315 and boasted five of the top eight individuals.
Hickman’s team score of 445 was led by Emma Meyer, who tied for 21st on the individual leaderboard with a 101.
Tolton opened its season with a nine-hole afternoon match at Lake of the Woods Golf Course in Columbia. The Blazers defeated Harrisburg 203-189, with Ali Golden’s 43 placing her third individually. Harrisburg’s Ashley Clark (38) and Bailey Bexten (42) were the top two finishers.
Rock Bridge, Hickman and Battle will all compete at the Laker Invitational on Wednesday in Camdenton .