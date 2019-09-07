The Bruins finished 4-1 in the 15th annual Paige Neal/Christina Freeman Softball Tournament in Joplin this weekend after going 1-1 in their two pool-play games Saturday.
After going 3-0 against Lamar, Webb City and Carl Junction Friday, Rock Bridge faced Blue Springs and Park Hill South – which both went 3-0 Friday – in the tournament’s Gold Bracket Saturday. In the first matchup, Blue Springs defeated the Bruins 5-4. In Rock Bridge’s next game, it came out on top, 9-6, over Park Hill South. Rock Bridge, Park Hill and Blue Springs all went 1-1 Saturday.
A 4-1 record in the weekend’s tournament puts Rock Bridge at 5-2 for the season. The Bruins’ next game will be at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Battle High School.
Rock Bridge, Hickman with top-15 swim and dive finishesRock Bridge and Hickman spent their weekends competing in the Cape Girardeau Central Invitational and finished in 8th and 11th place respectively.
Rock Bridge junior Turner DeArmond was one of three MVPs of the invitational, as he won both of his individual events, the 200 and 500 free.
Some other standout results for the Bruins included sophomore Nick Clervi’s fourth-place finish in the 100 back stroke, senior John Koller’s eighth-place finish in the 100 breast stroke and sophomore Jackson Veltrop’s second-place finish in the 500 free stroke.
Notable finishes for Hickman included junior Ben Ragsdell’s fifth-place finish in the 50 free and 10th-place finish in the 200 individual medley, as well as the Kewpies eighth-place finish in the 200 medley relay.
Hickman softball shuts out CentraliaKewpie softball went on the road Saturday and defeated Centralia 5-0.
Sophomores Elsie Kendrick and Emma Henley combined for the shutout, giving up on six hits.
Seniors Lucy Hurtado, Avery Throckmorton and Emily King each collected two hits apiece.
The Kewpies are now 4-2 and will play Southern Boone Tuesday at home.
Tolton volleyball struggles at the Branson TournamentThe Tolton girls volleyball team dropped all four of its games at the Branson Tournament Saturday.
The Trailblazers began the day with three games of pool play, dropping all three games in two sets. The first match was a 25-14 and 25-17 loss to Lebanon. The Blazers then had a matchup with Fair Grove that ended in defeat with a score of 25-11 and 25-14. Pool play concluded with a 25-16 and 25-13 loss to Reeds Spring.
In bracket play, Tolton was knocked out in its first game, a loss to Clinton, two sets to one.
Tolton continues play at 7:30 p.m. Monday at home against Centralia.
Hickman tennis defeats HannibalHickman beat Hannibal on the road Saturday, defeating the Pirates 7-2.