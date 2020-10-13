Local softball teams gear up for districts

As the Missouri high school softball postseason begins, here are the outlooks for Columbia's local teams.
Rock Bridge Bruins (24-0)
Class: 5, District 4 (No. 1 seed)
Games against district opponents: Holt (No. 6 seed) W 12-2; Hickman (No. 4) W 11-1; Battle (No. 3) W 10-0; Troy-Buchanan (No. 2) W 11-5.
The Bruins are experiencing one of their best seasons ever after going undefeated and ending the season ranked No. 1 in Class 5. Coach Lisa Alvis has kept her squad on track all season, beating teams by an average of 10 runs. There is no secret as to why the Bruins are the favorites to win the state championship.
Senior pitcher Ella Schouten has been dominant, averaging 1.7 strikeouts per inning. Schouten accumulated 138 strikeouts this season, highlighted by a 19-strikeout performance against Missouri’s No. 7-ranked Helias Catholic. The Bruins have only allowed 1.04 runs a game, shutting out 13 of their 24 opponents.
However, it’s not just Schouten. Rock Bridge has depth in its pitching rotation, as senior Maren Jones and sophomore Anna Christ have shown dominant performances on the mound. Last Saturday against No. 3 Kickapoo, Jones and Christ pitched five innings and allowed only two hits in their 15-2 win.
The bats have also treated the Bruins well this season, as they have averaged an impressive 10.6 runs a game thus far. Rock Bridge has only failed to score 10 or more runs in eight games. There have been 20 innings in whichthe Bruins have scored five or more runs, including an 18-run inning against Smith-Cotton. Because of the mercy rule, the Bruins have only played a full seven-inning game 10 times.
In addition to the statistics, the Bruins have started implementing defensive shifts for particular batters, something that is pretty rare to see from a high school softball team.
Keys to success: It is no secret that Rock Bridge is eyeing a state championship after the most dominant season in school history. However, the Bruins need to make sure they focus on each opponent, no matter what round it is. All it takes is one loss for the playoff effort to end, and Alvis and her team know that everybody is going to give them their best shot going forward.
Rock Bridge awaits the winner of Hickman and Timberland for the district semifinal game at 4 p.m. Thursday at Troy-Buchanan High School.
Tolton Catholic Trailblazers (18-3)
Class: 2, District 3 (No. 1 seed)
Games against district opponents: New Bloomfield (No. 3 seed) W 9-0.
The Trailblazers are also having a season for the ages. Star senior pitcher Paige Bedsworth (a Drake commit) has led her team to a No. 1 ranking in Class 2. While reaching 1,000 career strikeouts this season, Bedsworth has thrown five no-hitters and is averaging 1.77 strikeouts per inning. The dominance on the mound has allowed Tolton to become the favorite to win the Class 2 state championship.
In his second season at Tolton, coach Taylor Bartlett believes his team’s defense gets overshadowed by Bedsworth’s performance. The Trailblazers are allowing 1.09 runs per game, and 12 of their 21 games have been shutouts. Tolton even held powerful Rock Bridge, to one run in 11 innings.
On the offensive end, Bedsworth is accompanied by freshman Madison Uptegrove as the most efficient players for the Trailblazers. Tolton has enjoyed three games scoring 10 runs or more, while averaging 5.4 runs a game.
Keys to success: Even though the defense has been able to solely win games for the Trailblazers, they won’t only be able to rely on the defense come playoff time. They have been shut out in two of their three losses.
Bartlett has expressed his desire for his team to average six to seven runs a game, but ⅓ of games have seen Tolton score fewer than five. It is entirely possible for Bedsworth to have a rough inning on the mound, so if that happens, the Tolton offense will need to be ready to make up for it. Tolton’s district also features Class 2 No. 8 Russellville and No. 7 New Bloomfield.
Tolton awaits the winner of Eugene and Fayette for the district semifinals at 4 p.m. Thursday at South Callaway.
Battle Spartans (14-13)
Class: 5, District 4 (No. 3 seed)
Games against district opponents: Hickman (No. 4 seed) W 7-5; Rock Bridge (No. 1) L 10-0.
After graduating seven of his nine starters last season, coach Joe Henderson made a challenge for 2020. Henderson believed the best way to get his team ready for the playoffs was to have one of the toughest schedules in the state. According to the Missouri High School Fastpitch Coaches Association, Battle played eight ranked opponents in the regular season from various classes and went 4-4. This included wins over Class 3’s top two teams, Kirksville and Logan-Rogersville.
Henderson has also relied on seniors Eliyah McCarthy (a Minnesota State commit), Mya McCubbin (Truman State) and Journey Polacek (Missouri Valley) to lead the inexperienced Spartans. McCarthy has had a successful season, capturing the school career record in triples and hits. McCubbin, the Spartans pitcher, hit the 200 career strikeout mark.
Offensively, the Spartans have been averaging 5.7 runs a game, while having 10 games where they scored eight or more runs. Junior Brooke Nutter (Truman State) has been key. Even with the hitting success, Henderson wants his team to be known for its defense. Despite only having three shutouts, the Spartans are only allowing 3.85 runs a game.
Keys to success: When the Spartans take the field this week, most of the players will be experiencing their first ever playoff game. That inexperience may allow nerves to set in for the young team, which can accumulate into defensive errors. The Spartans are going to need to play clean defense throughout the tournament. In games that Battle won this year, the Spartans averaged 0.64 errors a game, compared to the 1.23 errors a game in losses. Henderson is hoping that the tough regular season schedule will pay dividends come the district tournament.
Battle plays in the district quarterfinals against Holt (No. 6) at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Troy-Buchanan.
Hickman Kewpies (13-10)
Class: 5, District 4 (No. 4 seed)
Games against district opponents: Battle (No. 3 seed) L 7-5; Troy-Buchanan (No. 2) L 8-5; Rock Bridge (No. 1) L 11-1.
The Kewpies have had a back-and-forth season thus far, with their longest winning and losing streaks amounting to only two games each. While having only one senior on the team, coach Courtney Haskell has managed to get some key wins over ranked opponents. According to the Missouri High School Fastpitch Coaches Association rankings released last week, Hickman has beat+en+ Fort Zumwalt West (No. 4, Class 5), Washington (No. 6, Class 5) and Capital City (No. 9, Class 5).
In the pitching circle for the Kewpies, Haskell has adopted a style of keeping things fresh while using two aces regularly. Senior Emma Henley and junior Elise Kendrick have split pitching duties, allowing an average of four runs per game. However, errors have been a struggle for the entire defense, as it averages around three per game.
On the offensive end, the Kewpies average six runs. The lead-off batter, sophomore Lucy Hurtado, has been key. In the 13 games that the Kewpies have won, they are averaging 9.6 runs. Yet in the 10 games they lost, the Kewpies only averaged 2.2.
Keys to success: Hickman has been inconsistent at times at the plate. If Haskell’s team can find a way to get the bats swinging, it can find success in the playoffs. The Kewpies are averaging six runners stranded per game, which Haskell believes is the killer for the team.
Hickman plays in the district quarterfinals against Timberland (No. 5) at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Troy-Buchanan.