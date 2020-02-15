The District 3 Class 4 high school wrestling district tournament concluded Saturday as wrestlers looked to earn a spot in the state tournament, which starts Thursday.
Fifteen schools competed over the two-day tournament, with Jefferson City placing first with 198.5 points.
Hickman finished fifth with 103.5 points.
The Kewpies had five wrestlers clinch a spot in the state tournament, the most of the three Columbia public schools, all five placing third in their respective weight class.
Hayden Benter and Cole Harrell finished with the most points for Hickman with 18. Benter won his third place match in the 120-pound weight division by a 6-5 decision. Harrell trailed in his third place match to Jefferson City’s Joseph Kuster but secured a key takedown in the final minute to earn the victory in the 132-pound weight division.
Jacob Huggans earned third in the 106-pound weight division, and Jacob Waldron finished third in the 145-pound weight division, each winning by decision.
Ethan Barr placed third in the 113-pound weight division with a win over Carthage’s Carlos Reyes via fall.
Battle had two of its six wrestlers place Saturday.
Jacson Shea finished third in the 120-pound weight division with a 9-2 decision victory over Jefferson City’s Christian Strope, while Austen Wetzel earned a fourth-place finish in the 138-pound weight division after defeating Carthage’s Davion King via fall.
Three wrestlers from Rock Bridge punched their tickets to the state tournament next weekend as well.
Carter McCallister improved to 30-0 on the season after defeating Nixa’s Peyton Moore to place first in the 113-pound weight division.
McCallister won his semifinal match against Hickman’s Ethan Barr in a 13-5 major decision. After a close first period, McCallister dominated Barr with multiple takedowns. Barr was able to counter with reversals in the third period but was not able to execute offensively against McCallister.
Fellow Bruin Owen Twaddle finished second in the 138-pound weight division.
Twaddle defeated Davion King in his semifinal matchup via fall in the first period. Twaddle attacked early, securing the pin after his only takedown of the match.
Marquis McCaster placed third in the 160-pound weight division. McCaster initially trailed going into the third period, but he turned things around in the final minutes and secured a 7-6 decision with key reversals and takedowns in the final period.
“He had a match and same situation, like last couple seconds, he was in on a shot and lost and didn’t finish,” Rock Bridge coach Robin Watkins said. “Well, last couple seconds at the end of the match he’s making those takedowns now and scoring when he needs to.”
Ahead of the state tournament, Watkins wants his wrestlers to continue doing what they’ve done all season.
“Stay consistent,” Watkins said. “Trust your technique and trust your training. Be consistent in that and everything else will fall into place. You put the work in, you should do well in state.
The high school state tournament will begin at 9:00 a.m. Thursday at Mizzou Arena.