Three of the 62 area players selected to the 2023 Missouri High School Baseball Coaches Association all-state teams were honored as player of the year in their respective class.
The MHSBCA released the teams Monday, two days after Southern Boone High School hosted the organization’s senior all-star games.
Camdenton rising senior Kade Durnin was selected as the Class 5 player of the year. Graduated senior Parker Anderson of Hermann was honored as the Class 3 player of the year, and Jace Kesel capped his St. Elizabeth career by being named the Class 1 player of the year.
Class 6
Hickman standout Braden Hemmer was honored as a first-team DH/utility player on the Class 6 all-state team. Fellow graduated senior Cory Chostner was named a second-team outfielder.
Rock Bridge had four honorees. Graduated seniors Dane Gray (pitcher) and Owen Wise (DH/utility) were named to the second team, while rising juniors Ty Thompson (infielder) and Will Kimes (outfielder) received honorable mention notice.
Mizzou football and baseball commit Brett Norfleet was selected as a first-team infielder after leading Francis Howell to a runner-up finish in Class 6.
Class 5
There were three Durnins selected to the Class 5 all-state team. Kade was honored as a first-team DH/utility, graduated senior Kam was a first-team infielder, and rising junior Karson was a second-team DH/utility. Rising senior Spencer Mellencamp was also chosen as a second-team pitcher for Camdenton.
Rising junior Jordan Martin of Jefferson City and rising senior Sam Wyrick of Helias were first-team DH/utility selections. Rolla rising senior Bret Yarger was a first-team outfielder, and Justin Sullens closed his Capital City career by being named a second-team catcher.
Class 4
Tolton landed three players from three different classes on the Class 4 all-state team. Rising senior Cam Lee was a first-team outfielder, Saint Louis recruit Jacob Hoernschemeyer was a second-team catcher, and rising junior Lucas Wietholder was an honorable-mention infielder.
Mizzou baseball commit Wil Libbert capped his Blair Oaks career by being selected as a first-team pitcher. Fellow Falcons pitcher and rising senior Jacob Tellman received honorable mention notice.
Graduated senior Dusty Hagens was honored as a second-team pitcher after leading Fulton to a fourth-place finish in Class 4. Rising junior Gabe DeFily was a second-team infielder for the Hornets.
Southern Boone rising seniors Austin Evans (outfielder), Jace Reynolds (infielder) and Ryker Zimmerman (DH/utility) were honorable mention selections.
Graduated seniors Jack Romine (Centralia outfielder), Andrew Orscheln (Hallsville pitcher) and Gage Lewis (Macon infielder) also received honorable mention notice.
Class 3
Anderson received the player of the year honor in Class 3 as a DH/utility. Rising senior Gavin Moore joined his former teammate on the first team as an outfielder.
South Callaway had four honorees after finishing second in Class 3. Jacob Martin closed his prep career as a first-team pitcher. Rising seniors Ryan Lepper (first-team infielder), Owen Rees (honorable-mention catcher) and Dane Daugherty (honorable-mention DH/utility) were also selected.
Warsaw’s Nick Bagley and Gage Whitaker capped their high school careers by being named first-team catcher and second-team outfielder, respectively. Rising junior Kendall Bagley received honorable mention notice as a DH/utility.
Graduated senior Harrison Bishop (infielder) and rising senior Jace Ellis (DH/utility) were second-team honorees for Montgomery County.
Graduated senior Chase Von Holten and rising senior Reid Harrison were honorable-mention outfielders for Cole Camp.
Class 2
Salisbury had three players selected to the Class 2 team after finishing second at the state tournament. Graduated senior pitchers Eli Wekenborg and Ethan Hamilton landed on the first and second team, respectively, while rising senior Eli Jackson was honored as a first-team outfielder.
Four players closed their careers at Russellville with honors. Mizzou baseball commit Charlie Miller (DH/utility) and Christopher Seaver (outfielder) were first-team selections, while Jesse Daniel (DH/utility) and Jake Schulte (catcher) received honorable mention notice.
Rising senior Tyler Baer (catcher) and rising junior Lucas Cashman (pitcher) were second-team honorees for Tipton.
Graduated seniors Anthony Alecia and Brayden Ott of Harrisburg were selected as a first-team outfielder and second-team infielder, respectively.
Class 1
St. Elizabeth had eight players selected to the Class 1 team after the Hornets won their second consecutive state title.
Kesel — a catcher — was joined on the first team by classmates Levi Holtmeyer (infielder) and Caleb Oligschlaeger (pitcher), rising juniors Gavin Williams (outfielder) and Blake Wobbe (infielder) and rising sophomore Eli Kemna (DH/utility).
Rising senior Isaac Green (pitcher) and Noah Chipman (outfielder) were second-team selections for the Hornets.
Community had three players honored after the Trojans finished fourth in Class 1. Graduated senior Gavin Allen (DH/utility) and rising senior Mason Carroll (pitcher) were first-team selections, and Ayden Meranda closed his prep career by being named a second-team outfielder.