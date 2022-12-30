Fourteen local girls wrestling teams —including athletes from Rock Bridge, Battle and Hickman — competed Friday in the second and final day of the Wonder Woman Tournament in Columbia.

With 13 points, the Bruins placed 76th out of 84 schools. The host Spartans tied for 79th place with 10 points, and the Kewpies finished 81st with seven points.

