Hickman boys basketball coach Cray Logan said after the conclusion of the Peoples Bank & Trust Invitational on Friday that size would be an issue against Clarksville (Tenn.) in the Norm Stewart Classic, but that his team was ready to combat the disadvantage with its speed.
At times, it was able to do just that Saturday. But it could only hold up for so long until the big man broke out.
The Cougars took the lead and the victory away from the Kewpies off the back of big man Daniel Loos. His 32 points on 13-of-20 shooting to go with 11 rebounds led Clarksville in a 48-45 victory over Hickman.
The game was decided on its last possession, as Loos blocked Hickman’s Seth Larson on a 3-point attempt.
The ball fell back into Larson’s hands, who immediately passed to an open Ben Wilson in the corner. With only two seconds left, Wilson hurried the shot and it clanked off the iron.
“I felt like we were in a comfortable position, maybe too comfortable going into the second half. I felt like we knew what we needed to do to win the game,” Logan said. “At the same time, guys got a little lax in their positions and responsibilities. They were several times we came down the floor and didn’t execute.”
Hickman led Clarksville 24-21 going into the second half and held a nine point lead with 5:36 in the second quarter. Then Loos got hot, found his rhythm inside the paint and in the post, finishing the half with 16 points.
Logan said postgame that he talked to the team at halftime about how to limit Loos, knowing what he was capable of doing. Logan mentioned plans of where the team needed to be the help out on defense when the ball was in Loos’ hands.
“(Loos) is very consistent in the mid-range and post and we were trying to fade him away from getting the ball in those positions,” Larson said. “Once he’d get into the post, we’d have our backside come in and double team and have to have very good rotation if he passed it out.”
The game turned into a battle of inside shooting versus outside shooting in the second half, and in the end, the guys inside for Clarksville did what they needed to do offensively, as well as limiting the space Hickman created on passes.
The Kewpies shot 15-of-46 during the game, including shooting 6-of-25 for 3. They were also limited to three assists with each one coming from a different player.
Logan took responsibility for the team’s “selfish” performance in the second half, as he said he didn’t make it clear to the team who needed to shoot and when to shoot.
Larson led the Kewpies in scoring with 23 points on 6-of-15 shooting. He shot 3-of-7 from behind the arc, 8-of-8 from the free throw line and finished with six rebounds.
“We’re not the type of team that can be lazy and lousy and come out and beat a team,” he said. “We have to come out and play hard. I have to come out, play my hardest and encourage my teammates.”
Despite the outcome, both Logan and Larson said it was a blessing to play at Mizzou Arena.
Hickman dropped to 1-3 and its next game is at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Smith-Cotton.