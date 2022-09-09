In a Class 2 matchup featuring two unbeaten teams, former Rock Bridge and first-year head coach Van Vanatta’s Macon Tigers (3-0) held on to beat Clark County (2-1) 26-18 at Dunn Field on Friday night. In a back and forth contest, Macon found itself down multiple times throughout the game, but the Tigers always found an answer when they needed it.
Macon's running back Mickey Martie proved to be a key to the Tigers' success. Although Martie came into the game as the backup, an injury to starMaurice McGruderpressed Martie into a pivotal role. He responded by running for over 100 yards and two touchdowns as Clark County could never seem to slow him down. While Martie handled the running back duties, senior quarterback MyKel Linear played with a chip on his shoulder, throwing and running for a touchdown .