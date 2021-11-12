Macon's visit to Maryville in the Class 2 District 7 final ended in a 33-6 loss following the Spoofhounds' dominant second half.
Maryville scored three touchdowns and shut out Macon in the last two quarters. Spoofhound running backs Cooper Loe and Drew Spire combined for two rushing touchdowns, and junior Cameron Jenkins pulled in a receiving touchdown.
Maryville's defense blocked a punt and intercepted a pass to keep Macon out of the end zone in the fourth quarter.
Macon's defense kept it close in the first half, allowing only 15 points. Its fumble recovery in the opening quarter set up a Tigers touchdown.
"They were bringing a lot of pressure from different places," Macon coach Joey Patterson said.
Quarterback MyKel Linear scored the Tigers' lone TD with a 1-yard rush.
Macon finished its season at 7-5, and Maryville claimed the district title with a 7-4 record.
"I am proud of my boys," Patterson said. "They pulled through a lot of adversity throughout the season."