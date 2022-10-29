Marceline softball beat Sherwood 3-2 in the MSHSAA Class 2 state championship Saturday for the second year in a row.
Through the first five innings, it looked like Sherwood pitcher Kennedy Diggs had the Tigers’ bats locked up, allowing just two hits and striking out 10.
Marceline pitcher Cassi Rodgers was right with Diggs, but the Marksmen broke through in the fourth inning with an RBI single from Adie Weil.
The Tigers responded in the sixth inning with a two-out single from Emmy Smithhisler to tie the game.
The tie didn’t last long, with Sherwood taking a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the frame, this time with a single from Rebekah Riffle.
With the Marksmen just three outs away from the title and getting revenge on Marceline for last year, two errors helped the Tigers mount a comeback in the seventh.
After Finley Watson singled, Lucy Moseley scored from first on a throwing error by the right fielder. Two batters later, Watson scored on an error by the second baseman to give Marceline the lead.
The Tigers beat Eugene 7-1 on Friday to advance to the state championship.
A three-run fifth inning for Marceline broke a 1-all tie. Two runs came on a home run from senior Ella Lowe. Junior Ava Thornburg padded the lead with a home run in the seventh inning.
Helias softball falls in state championship
Kearney won its second MSHSAA Class 4 state championship in program history, winning a high-scoring affair against Helias 14-9 on Friday in Springfield.
The Bulldogs had the momentum from the start of the game, jumping out to a 6-1 lead in the fourth inning.
After Helias got one run back, Elysia Hand doubled Kearney’s lead with a grand slam in the fifth off of Molly Berkey to make it 10-2.
The Crusaders did everything in their power to get back into the game, scoring two runs in the fifth inning and four in the sixth to make it 10-8. Karoline Klebba highlighted the offense, going 3-for-4 with two triples.
The Bulldogs put the game away in the seventh inning. Hand hit her second home run of the game, a three-run shot. Mackenzie Herndon put one over the wall two pitches later to make it 14-8.
Hand went 2-for-3 with eight RBI.
Helias finished its season 28-7.
Russellville softball takes third in Class 2
Sherwood pitcher Kennedy Diggs went seven scoreless innings to hand Russellville a 1-0 loss in the other Class 2 state semifinal matchup.
Russellville was able to bounce back with an 11-4 win over Eugene in the third-place game.
A two-run double from Karleigh Grayson gave Russellville a 2-0 lead in the second inning. In the fourth, Cali Coombs hit a three-run shot to center field to make it 5-0.
The Eagles cut the lead to three with a two-out rally in the fifth inning, but the Russellville offense wasn’t done yet, scoring three more in the sixth inning to make it 8-2.
Russellville did the same in the seventh inning — with a double from Grayson and a single from Audra Whittle — to extend the lead.
Grayson and Coombs each had 3 RBI.
Backues had her second complete game of the day, allowing ten hits and four runs to the Eagles.
Salisbury softball finishes 4th in Class 1
Salisbury’s comeback efforts fell short against Polo, losing 6-5 in the Class 1 state semifinals Friday.
Polo (26-0) was all over pitcher Jaden Howard in the first four innings en route to a 6-0 lead.
Salisbury rallied in the fifth inning with six straight hits to make it a one-run game. The rally included RBI from Ayla King, Kathryn Kottman and Addilyn Wales.
Polo pitcher Hanna Vaught stayed in the game after the fifth, and it proved to be the right decision. The Panthers didn’t have a hit in the final two innings.
Salisbury had a chance in the seventh with runners on the corners because of two errors, but Vaught struck out Wales to end it.
In the third-place game, Salisbury lost to Marion C. Early 8-1.
Rock Bridge XC teams capture district titles
Led by Andrew Hauser and Ian Kemey, Rock Bridge boys cross country won the Class 5 District 3 championship Saturday in Chesterfield.
Hauser’s time of 16 minutes, 8.88 seconds in the 5,000-meter race was .01 of a second better than that of Kemey.
The Bruins finished with 24 points, well ahead of second-place Hickman (86).
Marshall Reed paced the Kewpies in ninth (16:56.41).
Battle rounded out the 14-team field with 437 points.
Carolyn Ford and Mae Walker led the Rock Bridge girls to the Class 5 District 3 title.
Three Bruins finished in the top 10. Ford finished first in 18:39.01, and Walker took second (19:27.23). Rock Bridge finished with 38 points, well clear of second-place Francis Howell Central (113).
Hickman placed 10th with 248 points. Kewpies sophomore Ellie Eastman finished 11th with a time of 20:40.85.
Battle finished placed 14th, totaling 417 points.
Tolton XC teams win district titles
Tolton girls cross country won the Class 4 District 3 title Saturday in Chesterfield. The Trailblazers finished first with 49 points.
Tolton’s Elyse Wilmes finished third with a time of 19:34.10. Madison Taylor, Makaylin Viet and Olivia Andrews finished fourth, fifth and eighth, respectively.
Tolton boys cross country won the Class 3 District 3 championship in Fulton with 49 points. Quentin Hermann placed fourth with a time of 16:59.10, and Owen Hartline placed sixth (17:12.70).
Southern Boone senior Connor Burns finished first in 16:19.20 to lead the South Boone boys to fifth.
The Southern Boone girls placed fourth, with Alexandra Volkart crossing the finish line first in 18:53.80.
Rock Bridge boys soccer advances to district semifinals
Rock Bridge boys soccer crushed Truman 8-0 in the Class 4 District 7 quarterfinals Saturday, advancing to play Blue Springs South in the semifinals.
The two teams will square off at 4 p.m. Tuesday in Blue Springs.
Hickman boys soccer moves on to district semifinals
Hickman boys soccer beat Smith-Cotton 2-0 in the Class 4 District 7 quarterfinals.
The Kewpies will play Blue Springs in the semifinals at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Battle boys soccer’s season ends
Battle boys soccer lost 8-0 to Blue Springs South in the Class 4 District 7 quarterfinals.