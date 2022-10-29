Marceline softball beat Sherwood 3-2 in the MSHSAA Class 2 state championship Saturday for the second year in a row.

Through the first five innings, it looked like Sherwood pitcher Kennedy Diggs had the Tigers’ bats locked up, allowing just two hits and striking out 10.

  • Sports reporter, fall 2022 Studying Broadcast Journalism Reach me at jrh8pc@umsystem.edu

