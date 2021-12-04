Marceline’s feelings of excitement about playing at Faurot Field for a state title were quickly overshadowed by a deficit. The Tigers were unable to overcome a sluggish first half and lost 21-7 to East Buchanan in the Class 1 state final.
The Bulldogs followed a familiar formula for success: dominate the ground game. East Buchanan rushed for 233 yards to Marceline’s 67.
Bulldogs running back Trevor Klein entered the contest averaging over 108 rushing yards, but he blew past that total in the state final, tallying 169 yards on the ground against the Tiger defense.
Klein also scored his 27th and 28th rushing touchdowns on the year. Cru Conaway punched in East Buchanan’s other rushing score.
Marceline’s offense was stymied by missed fourth-down tries throughout the game. Multiple turnovers on downs combined with Jacob Stallo’s fourth-quarter interception didn’t allow the Tigers to get much semblance of offensive momentum.
Trailing 14-0 and set to kick to the Bulldogs to start the second half, Marceline attempted an onside kick. East Buchanan recovered and drove down the field to take a 21-0 lead with 9:02 left in the third quarter.
After another drive that resulted in zero points and giving the ball back to the Bulldogs, Marceline began to find some success.
“The things that we started doing, it was just kinda (getting) down the checklist of things that we thought we would like coming into the game, and obviously once we got (down 21-0 we) moved down the list a little bit, that was when things started clicking a little bit,” Marceline coach Mark Ross said.
The Tigers forced a punt and scored on the ensuing drive on Hunter Nelson’s run.
Marceline’s defense then stepped up again, forcing another East Buchanan punt.
The Tigers reached the red zone, threatening to make it a one-score game, but a failed fourth-down try was their downfall.
When it looked like time was running out on Marceline’s season, the Tiger defense forced a turnover, injecting life into the team and the Marceline fans that anxiously watched. However, the Tigers gave the ball right back with an interception.
Once again utilizing their run game, the Bulldogs ran the clock down. Their dreams of winning a state title were becoming more of a reality with each second.
After time expired, East Buchanan’s celebration began.
“It certainly didn’t end the way that we had hoped, but I’m extremely proud of these guys and everything that they’ve accomplished this year,” Ross said.
Class 3: St. Mary’s dominates
In a battle between St. Louis and Kansas City schools, St. Mary’s blew out St. Pius X 56-0 to win the Class 3 state championship.
Seniors Caron Spann and Kevin Coleman were the stars of the day. The quarterback-wide receiver combination connected twice for scores. Spann threw for three touchdowns and added two more with his legs.
St. Mary’s defense not only shut out the Warriors, but it got in on the scoring with an interception returned for a touchdown.
The 56-point win was St. Mary’s largest margin of victory this season.