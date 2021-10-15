After a close first half, Marceline came out with a 28-12 road victory over Westran.
Marceline came out firing in the second half, scoring three touchdowns and keeping Westran to only six points.
Westran opened up the scoring with a rushing TD by wide receiver Quinn Massey. Marceline answered in the second quarter with a Caleb Stallo rushing TD, which made it 7-6. Westran free safety Austin Dean made a key interception late in the second quarter to keep the score 7-6 going into halftime.
Marceline moved to 6-1, and plays Harrisburg next week, while Westran fell to 3-5.