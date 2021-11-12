A back-and-forth affair in the Class 1 District 6 championship resulted in Marceline triumphing over Highland 36-30. The Tigers claimed the title with the win in front of their home crowd.
The Tigers needed to preserve a six-point lead in the final three minutes of the game. he team was able to run the clock down and prevail, winning their third straight district championship.
The teams matched touchdowns all evening. Marceline defensive back Conner Quinn returned an interception for one midway through the first half, putting the Tigers up 14-0 and handing his team some early momentum. By halftime, Highland had evened up the score at 14.
Highland scored first in the third quarter, going up by eight. But Marceline battled back, scoring three TDs in the half to the Cougars' two and keeping Highland off the board in the most crucial moments of the game to secure the title.
Marceline improves to 10-1 and plays in the Class 1 state quarterfinals next Friday. Highland's season came to a close with a record of 8-4.