After losing in the Class 1 state quarterfinals last fall, Marceline returned a substantial number of players. An older team this season, it was clear that one of the Tigers’ biggest strengths would be their experience.
That experience has defined Marceline’s playoff run.
Marceline earned a first-round bye in the Class 1 District 6 Tournament and blew out South Shelby in the district semifinals. After that, the games got tighter, but the Tigers never folded.
In the district final, Marceline staved off Highland’s attempt to tie and possibly win the game on its final drive. The Cougars’ pass to the end zone fell incomplete, and the Tigers walked away with a six-point victory.
A week later, Marceline clung to a one-point lead in the fourth quarter of the state quarterfinal. Fayette attempted a two-point conversion with 5:27 left in the game. A successful try would have given the Falcons a late lead, but the Tigers’ defense prevailed, and Marceline survived once again.
“We just always say, ‘Bend don’t break, bend don’t break,’” Tigers senior Jace Bixenman said.
The state semifinals brought Marceline’s biggest test of the year. Down two points to the juggernaut that was Hayti, kicker Drake Stufflebean executed a field-goal attempt as time expired to advance the Tigers with yet another one-point triumph.
After a series of close calls, Marceline has arrived at the state final.
The Tigers’ last opponent will be East Buchanan, a team that, like Marceline, has only suffered a single defeat.
The Bulldogs, averaging 34.9 points, have scored at a slightly higher rate than the Tigers, and they’ve done so by leveraging the ground game.
“They’ve got a pair of really good (running) backs,” Marceline coach Mark Ross said.
In what should come as no surprise for a team that has earned the right to play for a state title — East Buchanan is not one-dimensional. Ross made note that stopping the Bulldogs is not a matter of just loading the box.
East Buchanan also edges Marceline in points allowed per game, although both teams have excelled defensively. While the Bulldogs’ offense runs all over opposing teams, they try to avoid having their opponents do the same to them.
“(Stopping the run is) definitely the focus of the defense that they play,” Ross said about East Buchanan. “They’re usually in a (five-man) front and playing Cover 4 behind it.”
Strengths will collide Saturday, though. Marceline’s Hunter Nelson is in the midst of another impressive season. The running back is averaging over 112 rushing yards and has racked up 17 scores on the ground so far in his senior campaign.
“It’s always fun to play against a good team, and hopefully with the help of our O-line, we can maybe make some good plays,” Nelson said.
Fittingly, the Tigers will play at Faurot Field, adding another layer of significance for players.
“I remember growing up, I was always a big Mizzou fan,” Marceline quarterback Jacob Stallo said. “(I) always wanted to be the quarterback for the Missouri Tigers. I kinda let go of that dream, but I’d say it’s the next best thing to play on (Mizzou’s field) for my last game ever.”
Class 2: Lutheran St. Charles vs. Lamar
Lutheran St. Charles has stormed through its competition in the playoffs, winning its first two games against Hermann (Mid-MO) and Duchesne by a combined 103-0.
The Cougars feature senior running back Arlen Harris Jr., who will play for Stanford next fall. Up next is a date with undefeated Lamar, who squeaked by against Richmond last week 21-20.
Lamar’s defense won the game in crunch time, as Richmond scored to bring it to within one point in the third quarter but couldn’t break through for any points the rest of the way. The Tigers are looking to repeat as state champions, and haven’t lost a game since Sept. 11, 2020.
Class 3: St. Mary’s vs. St. Pius X
Mexico’s strong season came to an end Friday, when the Bulldogs ran into the buzz saw that is St. Mary’s. Receiver Kevin Coleman, the No. 1 player in Missouri, scored four touchdowns in the game, including two on kick/punt returns.
He is incredibly dangerous any time he’s on the field, but as Mexico coach Steve Haag stressed before the game, the Dragons are a complete team.
They’ll face St. Pius X, which took down powerhouse Cardinal Ritter by one last week, 21-20. Neither team has lost to an in-state opponent this season, with the Warriors’ one loss at the hands of St. James Academy in Kentucky and the Dragons’ to Neuqua Valley in Illinois.
Class 4: Hannibal vs. Smithville
Hannibal running back Aneyas Williams is not related to eight-time NFL Pro Bowl defensive back Aeneas Williams, though the two have met. The younger Williams, however, seems no less destined for football greatness.
Williams, a sophomore, already has an offer from Oregon, one of college football’s powerhouses as of late. He’s led the Pirates in demolishing a primarily mid-Missouri schedule — Hannibal beat Helias, Jefferson City twice, Fulton, Mexico, Moberly, Marshall and Battle — and making it to the state championship.
In the Class 4 final, Hannibal awaits Smithville, a fellow undefeated team who completed a miraculous comeback to beat MICDS in the semifinal. Quarterback Andrew Hedgecorth found Sam Calvert for a game-winning score to complete the effort.
Class 5: Webb City vs. Holt
Holt ended Battle’s season, as well as Helias’ hopes of repeating as state champions. Neither game was close, as the mid-Missouri teams lost by 36 and 28, respectively.
Holt’s one close playoff game was dubbed “game of the year” by some onlookers, a 31-28 win over Chaminade on Nov. 19. Holt was down 28-20, then scored and converted the two-point conversion to tie it with 1:38 to go. Linebacker Richard Meyer intercepted a pass on the ensuing drive, setting up a game-winning field goal just before time expired.
Webb City comes in at 10-3, with its last loss Oct. 8 at Nixa. The Cardinals took down Jackson, ranked as the No. 1 team in the state, to advance to the final. It would be state championship No. 16 in program history, and third in five years.