Marshall baseball ended its season Thursday with a 13-3 loss to Kennett in the MSHSAA Class 4 third-place game at US Ballpark in Ozark.
“Finishing fourth in the state is nothing to hang our heads about — proud of our guys for a great season,” Marshall coach Paul Alberson said.
This closes the Owls’ season with a 12-19 record. Marshall’s state-tournament run began when it fought its way to a district championship after being the fifth seed in a five-team tournament.
Alberson said a difficult schedule and several injuries led to the early-season losses.
“Once we got those guys back and healthy about two-and-a-half weeks ago, you could just see the comfort level come back with everybody,” Alberson said.
Following their district championship, the Owls won two games in the state tournament to seal their ticket to the final four and a chance to play in the state championship.
Marshall lost to Southern Boone — which went on to win the state championship — in a close 11-inning contest. Alberson said he was told that the game now holds the record for longest game in state baseball history, but it tired his pitchers.
Marshall tried three pitchers in the consolation game, but the runs kept coming for Kennett.
Alberson thanked Marshall’s outgoing seniors for their contributions to the baseball program.
“They were part of the group that really turned Marshall baseball around,” Alberson said. “Between the seniors we lost last year and this group, they’ve done a lot of great things for us.”
With five Marshall starters graduated, Alberson said next year’s team will benefit from the framework established by past teams.
“We’ll be young,” he said, “but I’m pleased with the experience that they gained throughout this season.”