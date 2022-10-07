Marshall came out hungry for points from the get-go and Fulton’s defense couldn’t hold them back. The Owls won the game 38-8 and improved to 2-5 on the season as they defeated the Hornets on their homecoming game.
Marshall’s running game was off the charts as soon as the first whistle blew. Quarterback Jaxson Case and running back Kamryn Workcuff had amazing chemistry, as Workcuff found holes in the defense to dive through resulting in three rushing touchdowns on the night. These drives led to effective fakes for Case as he racked up yards on quarterback keepers and added a score on the night.
Offense started to pick up for the Hornets in the second quarter, as quarterback Walker Gohring was completing passes left and right. Fulton scored its one and only touchdown after a series of passes concluded with a 5-yard run into the end-zone by Tyreion Logan. Logan found a hole in the Owls’ defense and ran it home to put points on the board for the Hornets.
The offensive spark was put out for Fulton as the night wore on. Logan walked out on the game shortly before the end of the third quarter after having an argument with his team. Receivers were dropping passes and Marshall was capitalizing on its mistakes.
Marshall scored three touchdowns in the second half as Fulton’s composure cracked under pressure. Fulton dropped to 0-7 after this game as Marshall advanced to two wins on the road.
Marshall will face Hannibal at home next week in its pink-out game. Fulton will travel to Kirksville next Friday, still in search for its first win of the season.