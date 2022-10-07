Marshall came out hungry for points from the get-go and Fulton’s defense couldn’t hold them back. The Owls won the game 38-8 and improved to 2-5 on the season as they defeated the Hornets on their homecoming game.

Marshall’s running game was off the charts as soon as the first whistle blew. Quarterback Jaxson Case and running back Kamryn Workcuff had amazing chemistry, as Workcuff found holes in the defense to dive through resulting in three rushing touchdowns on the night. These drives led to effective fakes for Case as he racked up yards on quarterback keepers and added a score on the night.

