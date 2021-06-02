Brothers Andrew and Matthew Hauser put their toes on the start line. An eerie deafness filled Adkins Stadium. Hundreds of fans watched as the boys were about to start the 3,200-meter run.
When the gun fired, the Hausers and 14 other boys clumped together, with Andrew sitting near the front of the group and Matthew close to the middle.
At last week's Class 5 state championships, Matthew would hold on to finish second in a time of 9 minutes and 18.50 seconds, while Andrew would finish further back in 11th in 9:34.58.
Andrew, a freshman at Rock Bridge, said his first state track race was a great learning experience for the future — and that it was possible in great part because of his brother running with him.
“I had Matthew leading me this whole year, and I think he’s set me up great for the next couple of years,” Andrew said. “I give a lot of my success to him.”
The race was the last one the brothers will run together for the foreseeable future. Andrew will continue running as a Bruin for the next three years, while Matthew, a senior, will begin running at Kansas State next season.
The Hauser brothers have grown up surrounded by running. Their mother, Katie Hauser, and their father, Ryan Hauser, ran for Southern Illinois in college. When Matthew was in seventh grade, he decided that he would give running a shot as well.
“My parents both ran in high school and college, and they still run for fun now,” Matthew said. “They didn’t force me to do it, but I thought I’d give it a try, and I liked it and stuck with it.”
As Matthew began racing for his middle school team, he realized two things: He really enjoyed running competitively, and he was really good. When he started running for Rock Bridge cross country his freshman year, coach Neal Blackburn recognized his talents and had “no doubt,” he said, that Hauser would make the jump straight to the varsity squad.
“Matthew has been a varsity kiddo from day one,” Blackburn said. “He wasn’t always the top runner in practice, but when it was game time, he was always getting the job done.”
With Matthew becoming more involved in cross country in the fall and track in the spring, his parents and younger brother became more involved as well. As they watched Matthew race for Rock Bridge, Andrew developed a love for running and set a goal to be as good, if not better, than his older brother.
“We’re all competitive, but Andrew has no lack of confidence, which is great,” Ryan said. “But he also sets up all his goals around his brother. When he does something, his goal is to do what his brother did. Andrew has watched Matthew work really hard, and he’s been around the team since a young age.”
The Hauser family became involved with the Rock Bridge team's pasta parties, which were held the night before meets. While the parents were talking, Andrew would be interacting with the varsity team.
“It was for sure something (Andrew) was included in early,” Katie said. “To this day, Andrew is friends with people that have already graduated because of the relationship that was built over meatballs.”
With the whole family involved in running, they have been able to keep their strong bond. While they still have some bumps in the road, Katie said, the family is still able to depend on each other.
“I think when you have something that’s so passionate to everyone in the whole family, it makes the bond stronger," Katie said. "We definitely butt heads about some things, it’s not easy just because we all have the same hobby, but we’re able to lean on each other, and it’s been great.”
Andrew’s early introduction to the Rock Bridge team proved helpful as his transition into the team, along with strong performances in the preseason, put him on the varsity roster alongside his brother for the entirety of his first season of cross country.
With both of their boys running for the varsity squad, the parents knew their support was very important. Ryan would focus on the boys' goals and how they could reach them, while Katie would focus on their physical and mental health.
"A lot of the things they helped me with, I was able to listen and take from them," Matthew said. "Now it's at a point where I can do that myself because they helped me along and set me up for success when I was younger."
Matthew won the cross country state championship, and Andrew finished 12th, making him the highest-placing freshman in the state. Their efforts helped the Bruins win the team championship.
“It is pretty incredible, with Matthew winning state and Andrew finishing 12th, that definitely brings tears to your eyes as a parent,” Ryan said. “Knowing how hard they’ve worked for it and achieving the goals they set for themselves.”
The success did not end there for the brothers and their team. Last Thursday in Jefferson City, the Bruins won the boys team title at the MSHSAA Class 5 Track and Field Championships.
“The Rock Bridge community coach Blackburn has created is a great environment for our boys,” Katie said. “We’re just so thankful for him pouring into them, and we couldn’t have asked for a better experience that they’ve had over the past four years at Rock Bridge.”
Matthew's time at Rock Bridge has ended, but Andrew is excited to see what his brother will do with his new team.
“We’re definitely excited to see him run at Kansas State,” Andrew said. “We’re going to miss him, but definitely excited to see him do things in the 8k and 10k.”
As for Rock Bridge, Matthew will be the only varsity member leaving the team, which makes Andrew confident about the Bruins' future.
"With an extra year of training, I hope to be in the same position as Matthew was this year," said Andrew.
With the brothers heading in different directions for the foreseeable future, Ryan is proud of his boys for what they have accomplished in their young running careers.
“As a parent, it does give me great pride and joy to watch the boys set their mind on a goal and to work hard to achieve it,” Ryan said.