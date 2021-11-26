Mexico coach Steve Haag knows his team isn’t done yet. The Bulldogs knocked off Seneca in the Class 3 quarterfinals last week and are set for a matinée with St. Mary’s. More on the Dragons later, but for now, Mexico has earned the right to compete for a state championship and it will do so at 2 p.m. Saturday .
During his interview with the Missourian this week, though, in the midst of breaking down both games, Haag also took a second to reflect on what got the Bulldogs here.
“They’re just a good group of guys to be around,” Haag said. “There’s not much drama. Everybody talks to everybody. There’s not cliques. The freshmen like the seniors, the seniors like the freshmen. Sometimes, you’re always dealing with something stupid that happened, and luckily, we haven’t dealt with any of that.”
The team’s culture is one that lacks egos, and one that Haag will one day look back on and be proud of. The leadership is quiet — it won’t win any awards for motivational pregame speeches, but it doesn’t have to.
“I don’t know if we have that rah-rah guy,” Haag said. “You look around the team and you just see the Andrew Runges, who are tough-nosed, the Kendyr Taylors, who are not very talkative, but they do a hell of a job on our offensive and defensive line.”
Runge was the first to crack Seneca’s defense, with Mexico trailing 7-0 in the second quarter. Seneca lined its inside linebackers up a little wider than the Bulldogs expected, taking away most of the outside running game that had dominated throughout the season.
Eventually, Mexico quarterback Ty Sims adjusted to what Seneca threw at them and started reading the defense better. He gave it to Runge up the middle more, until the junior finally broke free.
“Ty Sims, our quarterback, he’s a junior, I think he does a great job,” Haag said. “I think he’s vocal, but I think he’s a quiet leader. People see how he works, and kind of the grind he is as a kid. He’s just a good kid. I think these guys just gravitate to people like that.”
Mexico doesn’t throw often, but with Seneca’s strength up front and alignment designed to stop the option, Haag said he wishes he threw more in the first half. After the break, Mexico made a game-changing play through the air: Sims to Michael White for 60 yards and a touchdown.
“Michael White’s kind of that way,” Haag said. “He’s quiet. He’s not a big vocal guy, but they see how he plays. And they wanna play hard because they see the kind of player that he plays, as being that tough-nosed kid that is a good athlete, but he’s gonna stick his nose up there and be physical.”
Late in the fourth quarter, it was White again. He capped off a salt-the-game-away drive with a touchdown to seal it at 20-7 with 3:54 to go.
“When your best player is the hardest worker and is the hardest hitter and does that stuff, I mean, that’s powerful,” Haag said.
Now comes the time to pivot back to St. Mary’s. The Dragons are a dominant team in every way, shape and form. Their closest game this season against a team from Missouri was against a very good St. Dominic team that reached state and lost by two points last week to undefeated MICDS.
The score of that game: 41-14.
Haag was quick to point out that St. Mary’s doesn’t get this dominant without great players throughout the roster, but any conversation about the Dragons has to start with Kevin Coleman. The No. 1 player in Missouri, a receiver, scored four touchdowns last week in a 44-7 win over Central (Park Hills).
“It’s probably a shorter list if you say, ‘What doesn’t he do well?’” Haag said. “And that’s a very short list.”
The Bulldogs are used to being in this position. They were undoubtedly underdogs against Blair Oaks, and they blew the Falcons out. They probably weren’t expected to beat Seneca, a team with a worse record but a tougher schedule, and they won without a thrilling finish. Haag is under no illusions his team is the favorite this week, but he knows his players know how to handle it.
Whatever happens this week, Haag also knows that his players — his leaders — have built a foundation for the program for years to come.
“Michael White does that,” Haag said. “Ty Sims, you know, Kendyr Taylor, Andrew Runge, those guys, you know, those young guys see that. They say, ‘Those guys are good players, plus they do this.’ … If you can get 11 guys on the field like that, I mean, you’re going to be successful.”
Marceline set to face undefeated Hayti
For the select few teams with seasons still afloat, there’s no time for days off; Marceline practiced 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving to prepare for its Class 1 state semifinal game against Hayti on Saturday.
In Hayti, the Tigers (11-1) face a daunting opponent. Hayti is yet to experience defeat this season, but it’s the nature of its wins that are most impressive. Up until its four-point triumph over Monroe City in the state quarterfinal, Hayti’s closest margin of victory this season was 18 points.
Its next-closest game was decided by 33 points.
Hayti’s defense has smothered opponents; the team is allowing just 11.4 points per game. Its offense, led by senior quarterback Tray’von Thomas, has been equally impressive.
“There’s no doubt in my mind (Thomas is) the best quarterback in the state in Class 1 football,” Marceline coach Mark Ross said.
The Tigers are plenty good themselves. The most recent example of the veteran team’s prowess came in the state quarterfinal, where, in a thrilling one-point win, it held Fayette to its lowest point total since Week 4.
The Tigers are hosting Saturday’s semifinal game, which means a new addition will be painted onto Marceline’s field.
The Tiger Stadium Club is one of many behind-the-scenes groups that has assisted the Tigers throughout this season. The club paints Marceline’s field prior to its games. It also added LED lights to the “M” that lies on the hill next to the field. The letter lights up for Tiger touchdowns.
“We do what we can to enhance the experience of the student-athletes in the community, and we enjoy doing it,” Tiger Stadium Club coordinator Richard Switzer said. “We tell them it allows us to be a part of their team.”
Switzer said another reason for the club’s efforts is to give the coaches more time to work with their players.
The club is just one example of the community support that has backed Marceline’s program this year and in years past, and Switzer hopes a similar tradition will live on through the team’s players. He said the club challenges student-athletes to give back to their communities.
When it comes to painting the field, the club doesn’t perform the same routine each week; it builds upon its work.
“Three weeks ago or four weeks ago, we put (in) black (the word) ‘Tigers’ across the end zone — just the letters,” Switzer said. “The next week, we threw a diamond around it. The next week, we threw a white diamond around the black, and then last week we threw a yellow bar across all those white diamonds and it pulled everything together.”
The Tiger Stadium Club is made up of mostly parents and retired individuals. For this reason, Switzer said the club does the bulk of its painting “after hours.” It typically begins planning Monday or Tuesday night.
Beyond the sense of pride that comes with seeing Marceline’s athletes play on the field that the club worked on all week is the enjoyment the club’s members get from sharing their work with opposing teams.
“A lot of kids don’t see that type of preparation in their high school careers, and we like sharing that with anybody that comes in,” Switzer said.
On Saturday, players and coaches from both teams will get to see what the club has been working on in the week leading up to the game.
And after that, they’ll battle for a spot in the Class 1 state final.