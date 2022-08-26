The Mexico Bulldogs and Centralia Panthers started their 2022-2023 season with a close-scoring game.
Based on the past four seasons, Mexico was favored to win the match. Centralia has won one game against the opposing team in the 2019-2020 season by a score of 20-13. Centralia also has a better record at home games than away. However, the Panthers started their season on the road.
In the first quarter, Mexico's quarterback, Ty Sims, quickly put points on the board by passing the ball to Matt McCurdy. Mexico has an 84-yard touchdown run negated by a penalty. Centralia does not score in the first quarter, making the score 7-0.
Centralia quarterback Cullen Bennet begins warming up in the second quarter. Bennet throws a touchdown pass to wide receiver Cayden Dunn for a 5-yard touchdown, which ties the game. Cullen Bennett continues to shine as he threads the needle for six. The Bulldogs running back, Anthony Shivers, scores a long touchdown run. The Bulldogs took the lead 14-12 going into halftime.
During the second half of the game, Centralia's running back, Brelen Whisler, scored a 9-yard touchdown, putting the panthers in the lead early in the 3rd quarter. Kyden Wilkerson built on his teammate's success and scored a 40-yard touchdown. The Panthers led the game 26-14.
Mexico quarterback Ty Sims scored a touchdown at the end of the fourth quarter. However, there were not enough seconds on the clock to win the game. By the end, the Panthers won the season's first game with a 26-21 win.