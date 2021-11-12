Blair Oaks quarterback Dylan Hair dove headfirst into the end zone to give the Falcons their first touchdown of Friday's Class 3 District 5 championship.
As soon as he did, Hawthorne Heights Stadium fell silent.
It immediately became apparent that Hair had taken a big hit to his head and would be unable to run the Falcons' offense for the remaining three quarters. After more than 30 minutes of near silence, an ambulance arrived to transport Hair to the hospital. After the conclusion of the game, Blair Oaks announced via Twitter that Hair had been assessed and been released from the hospital.
Both teams resumed play as soon as Hair was taken off of the field, and Mexico went on to take down the defending state champions 49-14 to win the district championship.
There were doubts surrounding Mexico heading into Friday night's match because of its lack of statement wins. While the night's result may not completely resolve those concerns, a very competitive Bulldogs team built a notable lead prior to Hair's injury.
In the first three minutes, senior Michael White intercepted a pass from Hair before rushing for a 48-yard touchdown. White brought it 11 yards for another TD after the Bulldogs forced a second turnover from the Blair Oaks offense. He ended the half with four touchdowns.
"It feels great," White said. "I couldn't have done it without my team though."
White and junior running back Anthony Shivers are key examples of the expectations for players in the Mexico program. With only 42 players, members of the team are expected to perform on both sides of the ball. In the drive immediately after Hair's injury, Shivers had a 63-yard punt return before rushing the remaining length of the field for his first touchdown of the night.
That was too much for Blair Oaks, which saw its season end.
"(I am) really proud of our team and our seniors," Falcons head coach Ted LePage said. "They came every day with a smile and a 'go-to-work' attitude."
As for Mexico, it celebrated a title rarely achieved by the program. The Bulldogs will advance to the state quarterfinals to take on District 6 champion Seneca.
"We've worked hard to get these guys out and work hard in the summer," Bulldogs coach Steve Hagg said. "When you get to these games, you want to win it because you get a first-place trophy and you get to go on and play."