Mexico suffered its first loss of the season Friday night at home against Hannibal after going down big early.
The Pirates powered to a 48-21 victory after going up three TDs in the second quarter. Hannibal (5-0) entered the second half up 14 and shut down the Bulldogs on the defensive front. They added three more scores before the finish.
"We didn't get them off the field enough," Mexico (4-1) coach Steve Haag said. "If you don't get them off the field, that offense will hurt you, and it did."
The Bulldogs' offense pushed into the red zone twice in the first quarter but walked away empty-handed. Senior fullback Michael White opened Mexico's scoring with a TD in the second.
White intercepted a pass and set up a short touchdown for junior Matt McCurdy late in the second quarter. They scored one last time midway through the fourth on a long run by junior Anthony Shivers.
The Bulldogs head to Fulton (0-4) next Friday, as the Pirates battle Kirksville (3-2) on their home turf.