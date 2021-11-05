Three second-quarter touchdowns carried Mexico past Eldon 50-19 on Friday and into next week's Class 3 District 5 final .
The Mustangstied the game at 13 early in the second quarter when running back Bryce Veach powered in from the 1-yard line. But Mexico started to pull away just minutes later on running back Anthony Shivers' second touchdown run of the half. The score put his team up 20-13.
Shivers finished with three TDs on the night, rushing for 187 yards on 13 attempts. The Bulldogs added another touchdown and a field goal before the end of the half and went into halftime up 17.
Mexico's defense held strong in the second half, limiting Eldon to six more points, which came after the game had been put out of reach. Mexico coach Steve Haag was impressed by his team's all-around performance and expects big things in the week leading up to next week's district final against Blair Oaks.
"We're going to have to keep doing what we do," Haag said. "We're going to film hard with our kids and put them in a good position against (Blair Oaks). I don't see us backing down."
With the win, Mexico improved to 8-2. The Mustangs ended their season at 4-7.