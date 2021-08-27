In a game that couldn't be played last year, Friday's game made up for it as Mexico took down Centralia 46-20.
The story of the game? Mexico's presence on the ground.
Mexico (1-0) averaged 5.6 yards per rush on 47 rushing attempts while Centralia (0-1) averaged 4.4 yards per rush on 34 rushing attempts. There was no stopping Mexico's rushing attack, as all scores, but a kickoff return, were punched in on the ground.
Senior Michael White began the scoring for Mexico with a 15-yard touchdown run with 7:08 remaining in the first quarter. White took advantage of the open field he had on the right side and made no hesitation to punch in the game's first score. To cap off the scoring in the first quarter, junior Andrew Runge converted from the 1-yard line to make it 14-0 with 3:00 remaining in the first quarter.
Runge did the same with 9:22 remaining in the second quarter, but this time from the 3-yard line. Mexico was not able to make the succeeding PAT as the game stayed at 20-0 in its favor.
Centralia finally cut into the 20-point deficit with 5:09 remaining in the first half as senior Beau Gordon, Centralia's dual threat quarterback, scampered in for a 24-yard score. Gordon finished the game throwing 122 yards and a touchdown, along with an interception. Centralia's attempt at the two-point conversion was successful to make it 20-8.
Mexico answered instantly as junior Anthony Shivers returned the ensuing kickoff just a minute later to make it 27-8. The final score of the first half came from Gordon, this time a 50-yard rocket to junior receiver Jesse Shannon who made it a 27-14 game at the half.
The only score of the third quarter came from a 17-yard touchdown run by White as Mexico expanded its lead to 33-14. With 9:58 left in the fourth quarter, Runge punched in another 1-yard score and increased the Bulldog's lead to 39-14. Runge, who is also the kicker, was unable to convert on the extra point.
Mexico's final score of the game came from a 2-yard touchdown run from senior Jaden Hatfield to make it 46-14. With 48 seconds remaining in the clock, Centralia converted on a 37-yard score to bring down the loss margin to 26.
Mexico head coach Steve Haag reiterated the importance of speed and the adjustments the Bulldogs made going into the second half.
“We went into halftime and made adjustments,” Haag said. “If people are faster than you, it makes it a killer.”
Despite the blowout, Mexico's two passing attempts stood out the most.
"Nerves," Haag said when asked about the lack of passes. “When you throw the ball, three things happen, and two are bad.”
Haag mentioned he would have liked to see his team throw the ball more but refrained from doing so after seeing Mexico's huge lead.
Next Friday, Centralia will face Hallsville at 7 p.m. on the road, while Mexico will have its home opener with a 7 p.m. matchup against Southern Boone.