After making it through the regular season and district play without a loss, Mexico boys basketball lost by 25 points to Vashon in its Class 4 semifinal, 69-44.
There were over 1,700 people in attendance for the game in St. Charles, according to a tweet from the Francis Howell activities director.
The Bulldogs finish the 2021-22 season 28-1. Vashon will play Central (New Madrid County) in its semifinal at 6 p.m. Friday in Springfield.
Crusaders' boys team beat Bears for semifinal berth
Helias boys basketball won its Class 5 quarterfinal against William Chrisman 70-52 in Independence.
The Crusaders will play Springfield Catholic at 8 p.m. Friday at JQH Arena in Springfield for a chance at the state title game. The Fightin' Irish beat Bolivar 53-47 in their quarterfinal.
Helias girls win in Lebanon
Helias girls basketball topped Ava 56-49 to advance to the Class 4 semifinals. They'll play Benton at 4 p.m. Friday for a shot at the state championship game at Hammons Student Center in Independence.
After finishing the first quarter down 16-8 against the Bears, Helias bounced back, ending each quarter with a lead. The Crusaders led 23-21 at halftime.
Hallsville eliminated by John Burroughs
After a narrow victory over Orchard Farm on Tuesday, Hallsville lost 53-42 to John Burroughs on Saturday in St. Charles and are out of the Class 4 tournament.
The Bombers will continue on and will play their semifinal against St. James at 2 p.m. Friday in Springfield.