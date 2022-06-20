Less than one week after Southern Boone’s Connor Burns broke the state two-mile record at the Brooks PR Invitational in Seattle, both he and other Columbia track and field athletes impressed at the Nike Outdoor Nationals in Eugene, Oregon.
Burns and Tolton’s Garrett Wilmes placed sixth and 11th out of 31 runners, respectively, in the boys 800-meter championship. Burns set a personal record of 1 minute, 51.60 seconds, while Wilmes finished with a time sub 1:53.
Tolton freshman Elyse Wilmes finished 17th in the girls 800 championship with a time of 2:14.883. Wilmes won three state titles during her freshman campaign earlier this year.
Burns broke the MO State two-mile record with a time of 8:45.52 on June 15. That topped Austin Hindman’s mark by less than one second.