Early this week, Rock Bridge football coach Van Vanatta took an unusual poll from his players: Do they want to practice before school or late at night?
Vanatta had to make this decision due to the extreme heat across the area that has made practicing at a normal time — usually right after school — unsafe .
“They want to go in the morning,” Vanatta said. “They look at it as, well, they get an afternoon and they can go home right after school.”
Per Vanatta, Rock Bridge’s protocols state that if the wet-bulb temperature reading, which takes temperature, humidity, wind, cloud cover and sun angle into account, is over 92, the team cannot practice. The National Weather Service uses the wet-bulb reading to measure heat stress in direct sunlight, and too much can cause dehydration, heat exhaustion or worse.
“We wouldn’t have been able to even go outside, even on grass,” Vanatta said.
Coaches in Columbia and the surrounding region are adjusting to the heat, either by moving practice to early in the morning or when the sun starts to set. Out of the coaches the Missourian talked to, Rock Bridge and Blair Oaks chose the former, while Battle, Mexico and Centralia chose the latter.
“We kind of checked to see everywhere else in the state, what the temperatures looked like, too, just to get an idea of what everyone else was doing,” Battle coach Jonah Dubinski said. “But yeah, we had to push back practice, delay, just to avoid that heat because it’s just dangerous.”
Because the standard kickoff time for Friday night games is 7 p.m., the concern isn’t that the heat will directly affect the first games of the season, but it has affected how teams prepare. Centralia, Rock Bridge and almost certainly others haven’t practiced as much as they would’ve liked in a normal game week.
Some coaches, like Centralia’s Tyler Forsee and Mexico’s Steve Haag, who face each other on Friday, have looked on the positive side.
“I think being fresh is as important as anything, especially in the first week,” Forsee said. “It’s a little different, but everybody’s dealing with it, so it’s not like it’s gonna affect one team more than the other, I don’t think.”
“I think it’s okay, because that’s when game time is, you know, we’ll be kicking off at seven,” Haag said. “So, practicing at six or around that time, I think helps us get acclimated a little bit.”