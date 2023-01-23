Battle girls basketball advanced to the semifinals of the Hermann Tournament after beating St. Clair 88-32 on Monday night in Hermann.

Maliyah Miller was a standout player for the Spartans, putting up 30 points. Miller’s performance set a school record with eight 3-point shots made in a single game.

  • Christian Riley Dutcher is a sports journalist for the Columbia Missourian. Reach them at christiandutcher@mail.missouri.edu.

  • Sports reporter, spring 2023 Studying sports journalism Reach me at bhwd3@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

