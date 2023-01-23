Battle girls basketball advanced to the semifinals of the Hermann Tournament after beating St. Clair 88-32 on Monday night in Hermann.
Maliyah Miller was a standout player for the Spartans, putting up 30 points. Miller’s performance set a school record with eight 3-point shots made in a single game.
Kaelyn Johnson put up 23 points on the evening, while Tayla Robinson contributed 21 points. Battle made 15 3-pointers, setting a tournament record for the most 3-point shots made as a team.
The Spartans will face Montgomery County in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Hermann.
Trailblazers fall in Russellville tourney
Tolton girls basketball lost to Versailles 62-41 in the 10th Annual Russellville Tournament in Russellville.
After jumping out to a one-point lead at the end of the first quarter, the Trailblazers allowed 18 second-quarter points and faced a 25-19 deficit at the half.
Tolton could not overcome the surge, as the Tigers continued to build their lead to a double-digit advantage in the third quarter.
At the start of the fourth quarter, Tolton trailed 46-24 and fell behind by as many as 24 points before scoring 13 points in the final four minutes to close out its highest-scoring quarter of the evening.
After entering the game on a two-game winning streak, the Trailblazers saw their best stretch of the season come to an end. Versailles, meanwhile, snapped a two-game losing skid with the victory.
Tolton drops into the consolation semifinal of the Russellville Tournament and will face Richland at 4 p.m. Thursday in Russellville. Before then, the Trailblazers will host Duchesne at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Columbia.
Tolton boys hoops game time moved up
First tip of Tolton boys basketball’s game against Duchesne on Tuesday was moved up because of the potential for inclement weather. The game will now take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Columbia.