Battle girls soccer came into Thursday’s rematch against Fatima looking to repeat its success from the teams' first meeting.
In a Tolton Tournament matchup April 23, the Spartans dominated and came out on top with a lopsided six-goal victory.
In Thursday's meeting, Battle’s Maliyah Miller did her part to make sure the Spartans got out to a substantial early lead. Miller wasted no time getting started, finding the back of the net within the first four minutes to set the tone in a decisive 7-0 win.
Eight minutes after her first goal, Miller broke free again in the 18-yard box and slid the ball past a diving Comets goalkeeper to score her second goal of the game.
While Miller had ample time to complete the hat trick, she didn't have to wait too long. In the 19th minute, she found herself on a breakaway and she wasn't to be denied, scoring her third goal of the game.
Thanks to Miller’s efforts, along with a huge scoring burst in the beginning of the second half, the Spartans coasted the rest of the way.
Spartans goalkeeper Asia Smith came away with a clean sheet as the Spartans kept possession for most of the game.
Battle was able to cut into passing lanes and intercept Fatima passes to create breaks of its own. The Spartans defense allowed minimal scoring chances to secure the shutout.
Battle stifled any potential for a comeback starting in the 44th minute, when junior Natalie Giltrap fired a shot into the back of the net, followed up just over a minute later by a goal from senior Cassidy Schulte. Krista Marks and Delaney Ellebracht both added onto the Spartans' lead with long goals from outside the box.
Battle’s record improves to 6-11 as the Spartans have recovered well after a rough outing against Hickman on Monday. Battle looks to string more wins together heading into district play as it takes on Laquey at 5 p.m. Saturday on the road.