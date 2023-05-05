Battle girls soccer senior Maliyah Miller etched her name into the record books Friday.
Miller scored a hat trick in a 3-2 road win over Wright City, bringing her season goals total to 35, a new program record. The senior has scored more than 70% of Battle's goals this season despite facing constant double teams from opponents.
The Spartans are back in action on the road against Canton at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Bruins' girls soccer has streak end
Rock Bridge girls soccer had its four-game winning streak snapped with a 5-1 loss to Cor Jesu in St. Louis.
Ella Hendershott scored the lone goal for the Bruins, who next host Rolla at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
Bruins, 'Blazers crack top three in tournament
Rock Bridge and Tolton boys golf finished second and third, respectively, in the Spartans Cinco de Mayo Invitational at Lake of the Woods.
Hickman and Battle also competed in the three-part event, which included an alternate shot competition, scramble and best ball. The Kewpies finished fifth, while Battle finished 11th.
Rockhurst, the winners of the best ball event, took home first place overall with a score of 218. Rock Bridge tallied a score of 232, four shots clear of Tolton.
The Bruins won the scramble event, and the Kewpies won the alternate shot competition en route to finishing with a score of 238.
Battle's best finish was an eighth-place mark in the alternate shot competition.
All four Columbia schools begin district play Monday. Battle, Hickman and Rock Bridge will compete in the Class 5 District 2 Tournament in Chesterfield, while Tolton will compete in the Class 3 District 2 Tournament in Ashland.
Trailblazers baseball bounces back
Tolton baseball responded to a home loss against Hickman on Thursday with a 19-7 road win over Elsberry.
Cam Lee went 3-for-5 with a double and combined with Luke McBee to allow seven total hits and strike out four on the mound.
The Trailblazers next play on the road against Jefferson City at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Rock Bridge, Battle shine at Hillsboro Invitational
Over 20 boys and girls track teams, including those from Rock Bridge and Battle, traveled to compete in the Hillsboro Invitational, and the Columbia schools showed out.
The Rock Bridge girls placed first, and the boys took second, scoring 123 and 86.5 points, respectively. The Battle girls finished second, and the boys placed fifth.
Rock Bridge had 12 first-place finishes. Grace Parsons won the girls 100- and 300-meter hurdles, and Lauren Miller won the girls 400 dash. Sunday Crane won the girls triple jump, while Harrison Heckling won the event on the boys side.
The Bruins also won the girls 4x200 and 4x400 relays.
Battle's Samson Ojo won the boys 110 hurdles and took second in the 300 hurdles. The Spartans' girls 4x100 relay captured first.
Rock Bridge and Battle will compete in the MSHSAA Class 5 District 4 meet next Saturday at Blue Springs South High School.
Tolton competes in Last Chance Meet
Aiming to close the regular season on a high note, Tolton boys and girls track and field competed in the JC Last Chance Meet in Jefferson City.
The Trailblazers did not earn any points on the girls side, while the boys finished fifth with two points. Helias won on both the boys and girls sides with 127 and 103 points, respectively.
Tolton's only team points came via Isaac Royal's fourth-place finish in the 3,200 and John Glaude's fourth-place finish in the 800.
The Tolton girls will compete in the Class 2 District 4 meet Saturday in Mokane. The Tolton boys will compete in the Class 3 District 4 meet next Saturday in Wentzville.