Facing a vaunted conference rival, Moberly controlled the line of scrimmage and methodically held off Mexico for a 28-14 victory Friday.
Moberly’s offense dominated the first half with nine first downs and scored on its first four offensive drives. The Spartans ran 22 offensive plays to Mexico’s six.
The Spartans struck first off of a 9-yard rushing touchdown from running back Gage St. Clair at the 7:41 mark of the first quarter.
Moberly then recovered a fumble from Mexico’s first offensive play. Spartans quarterback Collin Huffmann capitalized on the opportunity, and found St. Clair for a 5-yard touchdown to double the Spartans’ lead in the final minutes of the first quarter.
Moberly’s third offensive drive saw Huffmann connect with wide receiver Derieus Wallace, Huffmann punched in the two-point conversion to make it 21-0 Spartans.
Mexico responded on the ensuing possession with a 42-yard rushing touchdown from running back Anthony Shivers.
The Spartans marched back down the field and restored the two score lead when Wallace scored his second touchdown of the night with a 20-yard snag.
Moberly’s defense subsequently stopped Mexico at the goal line as the Spartans headed into halftime with a 28-8 lead.
The Spartans defense continued their momentum, stopping Mexico on all but one of their drives in the second half to seal a 28-14 victory.
Mexico (3-5) will face Warrenton next Friday while Moberly (4-4) battles Jefferson City.