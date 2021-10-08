Moberly's senior night was ruined after four consecutive punts and special teams miscues put it behind early in a 48-14 loss to Hannibal.
The Spartans fell to 2-5, while the Pirates improved to 7-0
Allowing all 48 points in the first half, Moberly couldn't keep up with the fast-paced Hannibal offense.
Pirates quarterback and kicker Courtland Watson had a strong performance, scoring five total touchdowns and going 5 for 5 on extra points.
Moberly quarterback Dakotah Courtney threw two TD passes, one to Martez Nabors and another to Hunter Boots. Wes Land went 2 for 2 on extra points.
Moberly plays at Mexico next week, while Hannibal hosts Marshall.