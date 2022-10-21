Jefferson City will roll into the postseason with some serious momentum after running all over Moberly en route to a 58-14 victory Friday in Moberly.
In their first matchup since 1957, the Jays' rushing attack came out of the gates hot and never looked back. Seniors Ethan Garnett and Zane Wings capitalized on short fields for the Jays to open the game, as each found the end zone on Jefferson City’s first two drives to put the road team up 14-0 in the blink of an eye.
And the Jays didn't let up. After forcing another Moberly punt and embarking on a methodical 10-play, 68-yard drive, sophomore Jacob Wilson cashed in on a quarterback sneak on the first play of the second quarter to put Jefferson City up 21-0.
Both defenses played stout football until Jefferson City struck again with just more than five minutes remaining in the half. Jefferson City senior Rodney Wilson broke off multiple enormous runs, including a 95-yard house call, to help put the Jays up by four touchdowns. Although Moberly finally strung together a long touchdown drive for their first score of the game, Jefferson City still led by 24 points as the halftime buzzer sounded. The Jays racked up 326 rushing yards in the first half, which was more than they had total in four games this season.
The second half went about the same as the first.
Jefferson City’s rushing attack continued to gash the Spartans defense; Wings and junior Kantrell Jordan combined for three touchdowns on Jefferson City’s first three drives to open the second half, and that was about all they needed to do.
On the other hand, Moberly couldn’t get much going on offense outside of one touchdown drive late in the third quarter. The moment that encapsulated its night came late in the third quarter, when freshman quarterback Nolan Samuel threw a swing pass to junior Gage St. Clair, who dropped the pass, causing everyone to stop under the assumption that it was incomplete …except for Jefferson City senior linebacker Brody Center.
Center picked up the fumbled pass that was ruled a lateral and returned it for a touchdown to balloon the Jays’ lead to the eventual final score of 58-14.