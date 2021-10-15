Mexico’s offense scored just seven points in its loss to Kirksville last Friday.This week was a different story, as it scored five times en route to a 41-14 victory at home over Moberly.
The Spartans’ night started full of promise. The defense kept Mexico off the board and ended the first quarter with a 7-0 lead, thanks to a rushing touchdown from running back Derieus Wallace. Wallace finished the night with two scores.
That’s when Bulldogs running back Anthony Shivers took over.
Shivers scored to tie the game at 7-7 midway through the second quarter and ran it in again early in the third, scoring what would prove to be the game-winning touchdown. He added three more rushing touchdowns in the second half to pad the Bulldogs’ lead. Shivers ended the night with five TDs, 252 rushing yards and two interceptions on defense.
“It wasn’t until the second half that we really saw things were working,” Mexico head coach Steve Haag said. “We gave it to him and he really took advantage.”
Mexico improved to 6-2, while the Spartans fell to 2-6. The Bulldogs will close their regular season against Warrenton on the road next Friday, while Moberly will travel to face Troy-Buchanan.