It was a battle of the star receivers as Moberly took down Southern Boone 21-20 in the Class 3 District 5 semifinals.
With heavy wind and a bumped-up game time, Moberly wide receiver Derieus Wallace put up over 200 total yards of offense. Southern Boone wide receiver Chase Morris caught 12 receptions for over 130 yards in a game defined by turnovers on downs in opposing territory.
The Spartans' defense forced three turnovers on downs within 40 yards of the end zone while Collin Huffman opened up the scoring with a 1-yard quarterback sneak late in the second quarter. Wallace came into his own in the second half with a 3-yard rushing touchdown following a 55-yard reception late in the third quarter to tie the game.
In the fourth quarter, after falling behind 20-14, Wallace scored his second touchdown of the night with a 27-yard rushing touchdown, leading the Spartans to take the lead by one. Brett Gelina closed out the game with a last-minute interception on a fourth-and-33 Hail Mary from Southern Boone.
In the first half, the Eagles' offense pushed within the Moberly 40-yard line four times. However, they were scoreless into halftime. The Eagles changed that when freshman Brady Dapkus took the opening kickoff of the second half to the house for a 96-yard return touchdown. After that, the offense began to fly as Morris took over. He took in a 13-yard receiving touchdown from quarterback Austin Evans , taking the lead over Moberly in the third quarter before he threw a 54-yard touchdown to Dapkus on a trick play late in the fourth.
Following the heartbreaking loss, Southern Boone ends its season with a 5-6 record. Moberly is now 5-5 and look to take home the district championship next week as it hosts Boonville.