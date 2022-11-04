It was a battle of the star receivers as Moberly took down Southern Boone 21-20 in the Class 3 District 5 semifinals.

With heavy wind and a bumped-up game time, Moberly wide receiver Derieus Wallace put up over 200 total yards of offense. Southern Boone wide receiver Chase Morris caught 12 receptions for over 130 yards in a game defined by turnovers on downs in opposing territory.

