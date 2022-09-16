Moberlysuffered a 34-14 loss to Kirksville at home on Friday . Although the Spartans started out by looking like the stronger team, they allowed the Tigers to go on a 28-0 run from 21 seconds left in the first half until the end of the game.
Two of Moberly’s offensive weapons, Gage St. Clair and Derieus Wallace, each scored a touchdown on Friday. However, Kirksville’s offense outdid Moberly’s, with running back Drew Chrisman and quarterback Isaac Danielson each getting in the end zone twice.Danielson’s rushing touchdowns both came in the fourth quarter.