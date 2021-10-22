Montgomery County edged out North Callaway with a dominant fourth quarter in a 32-16 victory on the road.
The Wildcats took a slim two-point lead into the fourth quarter, where their dominance on both sides of the field secured the victory. Senior quarterback Adam Czerniewski and wideout Ty Leu punched in TDs, and the defense shut out North Callaway’s offense in the quarter.
"We lost a starter during practice each of the last four weeks," Montogomery County coach John Klekamp said. “We kept talking about the next man up and who was going to step up into roles.”
The Wildcats opened scoring in the first quarter with a 36-yard passing touchdown from quarterback Czerniewski to Jacer Brower . North Callaway senior Manny Moreno responded with a rushing TD to take a one-point lead.
Montgomery County owned the second quarter with a rushing touchdown from Czerniewski and a field goal to take an eight-point lead into half.
The Thunderbirds' defense shutout Montgomery County in the third with two fumble recoveries. The Wildcats' lone score in the quarter came on an early safety.
North Callaway freshman Kyle Pennell recovered a Thunderbird fumble in the end zone late in the third for an TD.
“We struggled throughout the year to play as a team and look at the positives, but not tonight.” Klekamp said.
The Wildcats improve to 6-3, while the Thunderbirds drop to 4-4. Both teams await playoff seeding.