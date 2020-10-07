There will be several changes to the softball and boys soccer state tournaments as a result of COVID-19, the Missouri State High School Activities Association announced in a release Wednesday evening.
Semifinal softball rounds will now be hosted by competing schools, rather than played at a neutral site. The championship games for each class will be at the Killian Softball Complex in Springfield.
All four classes of boys soccer are now on the same postseason schedule. The quarterfinal round for all will be Nov. 10 with the semifinal Nov. 14. The championships will be played the following weekend.
The third-place games have been canceled for both sports.
All the announced modifications are subject to change as the pandemic's situation progresses in the coming weeks.